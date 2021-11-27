SHREVEPORT, La. - The Shreveport campus of the Southern University Law Center will begin classes in a renovated library in January.
The Shreveport Times reports that the inaugural class will be comprised of eight Southern University Law students who will be in their last semester. Officials say there are plans for another group of students to take their final semester at the Shreveport campus in spring 2023.
The newspaper reports that the long-range goal is for the Shreveport campus to serve professionals who are seeking law degrees on four-year tracks during nights and weekends.