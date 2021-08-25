SHREVEPORT, LA - Southern University at Shreveport took part in the fight against the current pandemic surge Wednesday by setting up COVID 19 testing and vaccinations for staff.
Faculty and staff return to campus this week and were invited to participate in this effort. Faculty and staff will receive a $100 cash card incentive for being vaccinated if they choose to be vaccinated this week. The general public can also come to the campus for either testing or vaccination beginning next week through the end of September, and a huge event will be held for students next week as they begin their return to campus. Students are also being offered an incentive to get vaccinated during this drive.
Southern University at Shreveport is in partnership with David Raines Community Health Center, the National Guard, Louisiana Department of Public Health, LSU Health, Center for Disease Control & Prevention (CDC), Testing for America, All of Us Research Program, and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to join the fight against COVID-19 during this vicious surge of the virus across Louisiana. FEMA representatives were also present today.
COVID-19 Testing and Vaccination Schedule:
- COVID-19 testing for the athletes at SUSLA is currently on every Monday and Thursday, 9:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. at Newton-Smith which is next door to SUSLA.
- If students are not available during this timeframe, they may go over to the David Raines Health Center at 1625 David Raines Road from 2:30 p.m. - 4:30 p.m. Please call (318) 425-2252 with their name and date of birth. Let Ms. Kennedy, Clinic Manager know they are from SUSLA.
- COVID-19 Testing & Vaccinations will be offered to faculty and staff on August 25, 26, and 27, 2021 in the Alphonse Jackson Building, 1st Floor.
- COVID-19 Testing & Vaccinations will be offered to students on August 30, 31, and September 1, 2021, 9:00 a.m. -3:00 p.m. in the Alphonse Jackson Building, 1st Floor.
- COVID-19 surge testing & vaccinations will be offered to the public beginning on September 2, 2021, and will continue Mondays, Thursdays, and Fridays from 9:00am to 3:00pm for 6 weeks. The surge testing & vaccinations will be held in the student parking lot area at Southern University at Shreveport.
SUSLA is the only HBCU Hub for testing in the state.