SHREVEPORT, La - Recently, some historically black colleges have benefited from million-dollar donations to keep their schools afloat.
KTBS-3 reached out to Southern University of Shreveport-Louisiana to ask if some of those donations are being sent their way as well.
Stephanie Rogers, chief advancement officer, says funds are coming in slowly but she remains optimistic.
"If they're doing that throughout the country, then there's hope for us as well," Rogers said. "We'd like to do what we can to take part in that economic opportunity for our students. It hasn't tricked down to us yet. But it doesn't mean that we are not taking proactive steps to try and take advantage of those opportunities."
Rogers says while the university receives financial assistance through the CARES Act, most of those funds have been allocated to the current school year budget.