A manhunt that began this morning in northeast Bossier Parish west of Sarepta ended just before 1 p.m. today when the man was taken into custody without incident.
Patrick Robinson, 33, of Plain Dealing, was booked into the Bossier Maximum Security Facility and charged with fugitive warrants out of Webster Parish for home invasion, two counts of aggravated assault and one count of criminal property damage.
Bossier Sheriff’s Office deputies were initially contacted by Webster Parish Sheriff’s Office earlier this morning to assist on a welfare check at Robinson’s residence in Plain Dealing. He was not home.
Later in the morning, Bossier deputies were again asked to help look for Robinson after he ran from a traffic stop in Webster Parish, where authorities say he held a man at knife point in the vehicle. He ran into the wooded area in northern Bossier Parish.
Bossier and Webster deputies determined Robinson was in the woods near Emma Cemetery Road, and they conducted an extensive ground search.
Bossier Sheriff’s Office K-9 team and drone unit were called to the scene, as well as a bloodhound K-9 team from David Wade Correctional Center. Not long after, Robinson was spotted crossing the road at Emma Cemetery Road and Bodcau Road and taken into custody without incident at 12:51 p.m.
Webster Parish Sheriff Gary Sexton and his deputies teamed up with Bossier Sheriff’s Office deputies with the search for Robinson and quickly brought him into custody. He was then transported to the Bossier Maximum Security Facility for booking before being transported to Webster Parish.
“This is the kind of teamwork between law enforcement agencies that the public expects from its public servants,” said Bossier Sheriff Julian Whittington. “A suspect is on the loose, and it’s our job as deputies to find him. Bossier and Webster deputies did an excellent job in working together to bring this man into custody. It’s a good day for both Sheriff’s Offices…a great day to keep our communities safe.”