Suspect and victim named in Saturday's deadly Mall St. Vincent shooting

SHREVEPORT, La. - The suspect in yesterday's deadly shooting at a Shreveport shopping center has been named as 22-year-old Treyvious Dotie of Shreveport.
Just before 3:00 p.m. Saturday, SPD were called to Mall St. Vincent after reports of a shooting at Dillard’s Department Store.
Arriving officers located a 19-year-old Bryan Theus of Shreveport was outside of the east entry of the business suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
Officers rendered aid to Theus until Shreveport Fire Department arrived. He was transported to Ochsners LSU Health where he succumbed to his injuries.
Dotie surrendered to authorities shortly after the shooting and was taken to the Shreveport Police Complex.
Following an investigation and interviews with detectives, he was booked into the Shreveport City Jail on one count of Second Degree Murder.