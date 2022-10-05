SHREVEPORT, La. - A juvenile has been arrested following a fire inside Brookshire's on Line Avenue on Friday.
Shreveport firefighters responded to Brookshire’s grocery store in the 5800 block of Line Ave on Friday and extinguished a fire in the paper goods aisle within several minutes.
According to the Shreveport Fire Department, the sprinkler system prevented the fire from spreading, which kept it contained to a small section of the store. The store was left with heavy smoke and water damage when the incident was placed under control
The Shreveport Fire Department said two fire investigators were able to make an arrest after surveillance video was viewed and persons of interest were interviewed.
Shreveport Fire Investigators charged one male juvenile with Aggravated Arson. The case has been turned over to the Caddo Parish District Attorney’s Juvenile Division