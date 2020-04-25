SHREVEPORT, La. - A Shreveport man is behind bars following an investigation into an alleged kidnapping and sexual assault.
Shreveport police named Carl Wesley, 48, as a suspect in the kidnapping of a juvenile female in mid April. Based on information uncovered during the course of the inquiry, detectives suspect Wesley forcefully removed the victim from her home and subsequently engaged in indecent behavior with the victim.
Authorities made contact with Wesley Friday afternoon at Shreveport Police Headquarters where he was interviewed as to his alleged involvement in the crime. Following subsequent interviews with detectives, Wesley was charged with one count each of aggravated kidnapping and indecent behavior with a juvenile.
Wesley, of the 3300 block of Ardis-Taylor Drive in Shreveport, was booked into the Shreveport City Jail.