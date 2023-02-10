SHREVEPORT, La. -- An arrest has been made in the attempted carjacking that led to an officer-involved shooting Thursday in southeast Shreveport.
State police have charged Zechariah Stutts, 18, with attempted first-degree murder, according to information released Friday by Shreveport police.
Police said Stutts, who was armed, was in the parking lot of Family Dollar on Linwood Avenue and approached a man coming out and demanded his car keys. The man tried to run but Stutts fired several rounds, hitting him in the hip.
The man was taken to a local hospital with what is described as a non-life threatening injury. He is expected to recover.
Shreveport police arrived on the scene and identified the suspect in the shooting and gave chase. The pursuit ended about a half-mile to the north in a field behind a business complex.
A Shreveport police officer fired at Stutts. State police would not say Thursday how many shots were fired or if the officer was fired at.
Stutts was taken to the hospital with a non-life threatening injury, state police said. No additional information about his condition was immediately available Friday afternoon.
More than three dozen SPD officers and additional EMS units were on the scene for hours Thursday. Linwood also was closed from Bert Kouns to Flournoy-Lucas.
SPD is investigating the attempted carjacking, while state police Troop G is in charge of the officer-involved shooting.