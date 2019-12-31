HOMER, La. - The suspect in a June stabbing incident at a bar on the outskirts of Homer has been arrested after six months of evading law enforcement.
William L. Brunson was booked into the Claiborne Parish Detention Center Friday on charges of aggravated second degree battery and aggravated battery. His bond was set at $70,000.
The charges stem from an altercation that authorities say occurred at the Whistle Stop, a pub, located on U.S. Highway 79 just north of Minden.
According to the reports of witnesses in June, at least four people were wounded during the incident, including a man who received numerous lacerations and multiple stab wounds to the back.
Brunson reportedly fled the scene of the fight, but left his cellphone and the hat he was wearing behind. Witnesses forwarded those items to authorities. As a result Claiborne detectives obtained warrants for Brunson’s arrest in June. However, his whereabouts were unknown at the time.