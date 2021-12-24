SHREVEPORT, La. - A man has been arrested following the shooting that occurred Thursday on Madison Avenue in Shreveport.
Armand Burgy, 29, and his cousin Katrayvon B. Hill, 20, were involved in a dispute over money. Burgy and Hill were both armed with firearms. Hill was shot just before 10 a.m. at the 1500 block of Madison Avenue.
Officers arrived on the scene and discovered that Hill was lying on the ground suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Shreveport Fire Department transported Hill to Ochsner University for additional medical treatment, but was pronounced dead from his injuries.
Burgy left the scene only to return a short time later and shoot him multiple times. He fled the scene but was taken into custody by patrol officers a short time later and transported to the Shreveport Police Complex. Following interviews, detectives issued a warrant charging Burgy with one count of Second-Degree Murder. Bond was set at $1,000,000.00.
He was also charged with one count each of Second-Degree Robbery, Convicted Felon with a Firearm, Illegal Possession of a Stolen Firearm, Obstruction of Justice, and Domestic Abuse Battery.