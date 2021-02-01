SHREVEPORT, La - The man accused of attacking two hospital employees Monday afternoon in Shreveport, including his own mother, has been arrested and booked into the city jail. ZaOkoye Chatman, 27, is charged with 2nd degree aggravated battery in connection to the stabbing at Ochsner LSU Health. Police say he used a large knife in the attack which occured about 2:30 p.m.
Details of his arrest have not yet been released.
Meanwhile, a new connection to the hospital incident was made Monday night.
According to Shreveport Police PIO Glen Heckard, investigators believe Chatman killed a man Sunday at a gas station in New Orleans with a machete.
A photo shows the suspect on Sunday in New Orleans using a similar vehicle to Chatman's green, Saturn SUV.
Monday night, a police source told KTBS they believe that Chatman drove from Colorado to New Orleans after a fight with a significant other. There, he allegedly committed that homicide and then drove to Shreveport.
In the Shreveport attack, police say both victims received serious but non life-threatening injuries. One of the victims is confirmed to be the suspect's mother.