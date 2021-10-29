SHREVEPORT, La. - A 24-year-old Shreveport man is in custody after leading police on a chase and firing shots at a officer early Friday morning.
Police say the chase began near the intersection of Corbitt and Linwood Avenue just before 3 a.m.
During the pursuit, investigators said Lavonta Smith fired several shots at the officer with one hitting the police cruiser's windshield.
The chase ended on West. 77th Street near St. Vincent Avenue and Smith was arrested following a short foot chase.
Smith faces charges of attempted first-degree murder, aggravated flight from an officer and several traffic violations. He is being held in the city jail awaiting transfer to the parish lockup.