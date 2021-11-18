SHREVEPORT, La. - A suspected in a fatal shooting in Shreveport earlier this week has been arrested in Oklahoma.
Police said in a news release Thursday James Stubblefield, 55, was arrested in Ardmore, Oklahoma Wednesday night.
Stubblefield was wanted in the death of 23-year-old Jamar Norris, was as shot Tuesday in the 2900 block of Peach Street.
Police say Norris was arguing with his estranged girlfriend when Stubblefield pulled a handgun and shot Norris several times.
Stubblefield is being held in the Carter County Jail in Oklahoma where he is awaiting extradition to Shreveport.
Stubblefield faces a charges of second-degree murder. His bond has not been set.