Peach St. shooting

SHREVEPORT, La. - A suspected in a fatal shooting in Shreveport earlier this week has been arrested in Oklahoma.

James Stubblefield

James Stubblefield (Booking photo from Carter County, Oklahoma)

Police said in a news release Thursday James Stubblefield, 55, was arrested in Ardmore, Oklahoma Wednesday night.

Stubblefield was wanted in the death of 23-year-old Jamar Norris, was as shot Tuesday in the 2900 block of Peach Street.

Police say Norris was arguing with his estranged girlfriend when Stubblefield pulled a handgun and shot Norris several times.

Stubblefield is being held in the Carter County Jail in Oklahoma where he is awaiting extradition to Shreveport.

Stubblefield faces a charges of second-degree murder. His bond has not been set.

Report a typo on this article
0
0
0
0
0



Recommended for you

Load comments