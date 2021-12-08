SHEVEPORT, La. -- Shreveport police have identified a suspect wanted in Monday's double homicide in the Mooretown neighborhood.
Police say an arrest warrant has been issued for Jamarcus J. Richardson, 31, charging him with two counts of second-degree murder in the deaths of D'Angelo Hinton, 41 and Teola Booker, both 41.
Hinton and Booker were found dead in a vehicle parked on a vacant lot just off Miles Street near Broadway. Both had been shot multiple times and were pronounced dead at the scene.
The deaths bring the city's homicide total for 2021 up to 85, one away from the record of 86.
Detectives ask anyone with information about this case and the whereabouts of the suspect to contact Shreveport Police at 318-673-7300 option #3. Those wishing to remain anonymous are asked to call Caddo-Shreveport Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373 or via their app, P3Tips. Report # 21-161757.