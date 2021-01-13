TEXARKANA, Texas - Police in Texarkana, Texas have issued an arrest warrant for a 20-year-old man wanted in the shooting death of Nichlos Muldrow, 29, of Hope, Arkansas.
Muldrow was shot multiple times Tuesday morning and later died at the hospital.
Police said Marques Jujuan Thompson of Texarkana should be considered armed and dangerous.
The shooting happened in the parking lot of the Oaklawn Village Shopping Center off of New Boston Road.
Authorities say Muldrow got into a car and drove to the parking lot of a nearby fast-food restaurant where he ran into some trees.
Police have been looking for Thompson for having shot a man twice within a few days of each other. At that time, Thompson also had felony warrants for probation violation on an aggravated assault conviction where he shot someone else in 2017 and for stalking/intimidation.