COUSHATTA, La. - A three-hour standoff with an armed man on Ashland Road in Coushatta ended Friday afternoon with the suspect being found in the attic of a home.
Several area law enforcement agencies were involved including the Red River Parish Sheriff's Office and Coushatta police.
Police Capt. A.R. Cole Sr. said the unidentified suspect was taken into custody around 2:30 p.m.
“The Red River Parish K-9 Unit apprehended the suspect hiding in the residence's attic. His identity and any charges ... have not been made public at this point," Cole said.