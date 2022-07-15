NEW BOSTON, Texas – The New Boston Police Department has arrested a man for animal cruelty after witnesses on Wednesday reporting seeing a dog being beaten, kicked and thrown off a balcony at the Tex-Inn motel.
A video circulated on Facebook showing a man "torturing the dog in an extremely cruel manner," the police department said in a social media post.
Officers verified the identity of the man on the video and issued a warrant for cruelty to non-livestock animals (torture).
The condition and whereabouts of the dog are still unknown. Volunteers have been searching for it.
Officers complimented the citizens who came forward with video and photographs to make them aware of the incident.