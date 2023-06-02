MINDEN, La. - After more than three weeks on the run, the man who allegedly shot and killed (Daniel) Madison Merritt is behind bars.
Minden Police Chief Jared McIver said Cedric Barnard Stephens, 37, walked into the Webster Parish Sheriff’s Office around 9 a.m. Friday and surrendered.
“He (Stephens) ‘lawyered up’ right away, so that concluded the interview right off the bat. We didn’t get to ask him any questions. We don’t know where he’s been hiding or anything like that,” McIver said. “What I want to believe is, his conscience, along with the constant pressure from all law enforcement had him turn himself in.”
Stephens is suspected of shooting Merritt and hiding his body in the woods near Auction Barn Road, Minden in May. Stephens has been transported to Bayou Dorcheat Correctional Center. He is charged with second-degree murder.
Shan Walker Merritt, Madison Merritt’s mother said the family is relieved Stephens has been arrested and also hopes his conscience played a part.
“By him surrendering I am hoping that he actually has a conscience and feels guilty about what he did and will give us some answers to our questions,” she said. “We have so many questions that only he can answer.”
Merritt said the family was unable to have a “normal funeral” nor could she see her son for the last time, which was difficult for her.
“There is really never any closure when it’s like that,” she said. “I am hoping this does help my daughters and his dad with the healing and closure process. For me, there may never be any closure because I didn’t get to see my son and say good bye.”
Merritt said the family feels the police “did a good job.”
“It took a minute for them to get things lined out but I was promised from the get-go that they wouldn’t stop looking for him until they found him,” she said of Stephens.