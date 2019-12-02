BENTON, La. _ The suspect in the shooting death of an 18-year-old Haughton man made his first court appearance Monday.
Taylor Kerley, 18, faces a charge of first-degree murder in the death of Jonathan Bothwell and aggravated battery.
Kerley was assigned a public defender in Bossier Parish District Court.
Deputies say Kerley came to Bothwell's home early Friday morning.
Sheriff Julian Whittington said detectives believe it was a “drug rip,” where the supposed drug deal was actually intended to be a robbery. During the robbery, Bothwell was shot and killed. There were other family members in the home and Kerley is accused of assaulting one of the other adults before fleeing the scene.
Investigators have recovered the firearm.
Kerley was arrested in Greenwood early Saturday morning.
His bond totals $875,000.