SHREVEPORT, La. – One of three men charged in the death of Shreveport Police Officer Chateri' Payne was sentenced Friday on unrelated federal charges.
U.S. Attorney David C. Joseph announced in a news release Glenn Frierson, 39, was sentenced by Chief U.S. District Judge S. Maurice Hicks Jr., to 12 1/2 years in prison for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.
A state charge of second-degree murder is pending against Frierson, who along with Treveon Anderson and Lawrence Pierre II are charged in the Jan. 9 shooting death of Payne. She was shot in the head in the driveway in front of the house on Midway Avenue as she got in the car to start her night shift.
Shreveport police say Anderson, Payne's boyfriend, was the triggerman. Frierson was implicated by Pierre, who told police that Frierson accompanied him to the scene of the crime and left with him after Payne was killed.
Federal court documents revealed Frierson’s federal charges are the result of an investigation by the Shreveport police after learning that narcotic transactions were occurring at Frierson’s barber shop, which was searched in May 2018.
Officers saw Frierson placed a .40-caliber handgun on the floor of the bathroom next to his barber stall. They also discovered 28 grams of methamphetamine inside his backpack and inside a false beverage container, along with a scale to weigh drugs.
Frierson pleaded guilty to the charges on Aug. 16.
"This case demonstrates the dangers presented by armed drug dealers in Shreveport and throughout the Western District of Louisiana,” Joseph said. “We will continue to make every effort at the federal level to eliminate this senseless violence and support our men and women in law enforcement.”
Joseph said Frierson was a convicted felon at the time he possessed the pistol. He pleaded guilty on May 4, 2009, to possession with intent to distribute cocaine. It is a violation of federal law for a person previously convicted of a felony offense to possess firearms or ammunition.