SHREVEPORT, La - Shreveport Police have jailed TraDavion Hughes, 22, in connection with a homicide that occurred early Sunday morning.
On December 6, 2020, just before 2:30 a.m., Shreveport Police responded to the 4000 block of Jewella Avenue at the Clark gas station on calls of a shooting.
Officers found 22 -year old Eric Brownlee who had suffered a single gunshot injury to the upper body. He was immediately taken to Ochsner LSU Health with life-threatening injuries where he later died.
Officers also found a 21- year -old woman with multiple abrasions to the body. She was also taken to Ochsner LSU Health with non-life-threatening injuries.
Violent crimes detectives immediately began their investigation. Detectives were able to identify Hughes as the suspect in this homicide. Wednesday, investigators were able to contact Hughes and take him into custody.
Following an interview with detectives, Hughes was charged with one count of Second Degree Murder. He was booked into the Shreveport City Jail. Bond has not been set.
This is only one of the many suspects SPD believes are involved in this homicide.
If you have information on call Caddo Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373.
