SHREVEPORT, La. – A Farmerville man whom police say last week shot someone inside a Shreveport hospital, carjacked a woman from a nearby parking, stole a vehicle in another city then led authorities on a high-speed chase before his arrest in a neighboring state is back in Shreveport.
Taniel Cole, 41, was booked into the Caddo Correctional Center at 7 p.m. Monday night following his extradition from Mississippi.
Cole is charged with attempted first-degree murder, armed robbery, armed robbery with the use of a firearm, second-degree kidnapping and parole fugitive. He’s held on a $5 million bond.
Cole was captured outside of Meridian, Miss., Wednesday afternoon after crashing into several state and federal law enforcement officers who were in pursuit of him on Interstate 20. Cole was driving a car that was stolen in Monroe.
But the ordeal began before that at Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport – St. Mary Medical Center in the Highland neighborhood. Shreveport police said Cole went into the hospital around 5:30 a.m. armed with a gun and threatened a patient who was described as a family member or friend.
A man unrelated to the situation intervened and was shot in the leg. Police Chief Ben Raymond said Cole threatened other hospital employees and fired at least one more gunshot – which did not hit anyone – before running away. But Shreveport police were not immediately certain Cole had left the scene so that prompted a response of more than 100 officers from local, parish, state and federal agencies to conduct an exhaustive search of the hospital.
Hours later, Raymond said they learned Cole ran about two blocks away and carjacked a woman who had pulled into a parking lot. He let her go in Monroe, went to a car dealership to test drive a vehicle then drove away, authorities said. Mississippi state troopers who were conducting surveillance for Cole spotted him around 1 p.m., which led to the multi-agency chase before his apprehension.