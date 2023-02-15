BATON ROUGE, La._
A man accused of raping LSU student Madison Brooks and a juvenile in Livingston Parish has been booked in a third rape, accused of sexually assaulting a woman he and another man met in the parking lot of Reggie’s bar — the same bar where Brooks socialized the night she died.
Kaivon Washington, 18, has now been the subject of at least three separate criminal rape complaints that have come to light amid the publicity of his arrest in Brooks’ rape. He was booked last month on a count of third degree rape in that case, as he and an unnamed juvenile are accused of raping her in the backseat of a car after leaving Reggie’s. Two others who allegedly sat in the front seats of the car face principal to third degree rape charges.
Brooks died shortly afterward. The group dropped her off in the Pelican Lakes neighborhood off Burbank Drive and she later stumbled into the street and was fatally hit by a car. When Brooks was admitted to the hospital, her blood alcohol level was .319, enough to cause alcohol poisoning and rendering her unable to consent to sex, police say.
