SHREVEPORT, La. - The suspect wanted in a May shooting death on Centenary Boulevard surrendered to Caddo deputies Thursday night.
Antonio Johnson, 25, was booked on a charge of second-degree murder. His bond has been set at $150,000.
Police responded to a shots fired call around 2 p.m. on May 27 in the 1900 block of Centenary and found Travarrious Adams, 28, suffering from a gunshot wound to the upper body.
Adams dead after arriving at a local hospital.
The coroner's office said he was sitting in a vehicle when he was shot.