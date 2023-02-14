NATCHITOCHES, La. -- Natchitoches police are asking for the public's help in locating a suspect in a weekend shooting who is considered armed and dangerous.
An arrest warrant has been issued for Zachary Cordell Moore, 27, of Campti. He is wanted for attempted second-degree murder, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and obstruction of justice.
The shooting happened Sunday night in the 7000 block of Highway 3110. One person was shot and is recovering at a Rapides Parish hospital.
Monday, NPD arrested Kendarius Jones, 28, of Mansfield, without incident. He was booked into the Natchitoches Parish Detention Center on charges of principal to attempted second-degree murder and obstruction of justice.
Anyone who sees Moore is asked not to make contact with him but to call the Natchitoches Police Department at (318) 352-8101 or Det. Shane Garcie at (318) 357-3878.