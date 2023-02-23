SHREVEPORT, La. -- The man identified as the suspect in the second shooting Saturday during the Krewe of Gemini parade has surrendered to Shreveport police.
Antoine Ball, 22, is charged with reckless discharge of a firearm at a parade and possession of a firearm by a person convicted of domestic abuse.
The shooting was reported about a half-hour after other shooting that turned deadly. Kip Lewis, 17, was shot by a 16-year-old while the group of friends from Texas was horseplaying in an area in front of Magnolia School of Excellence after the parade started.
SPD said the second shooting was at Clyde Fant Parkway and Oden. One man was shot in the upper body. He was taken to the hospital and is expected to recover.
Ball is accused of firing a single shot at the victim, police said.