SHREVEPORT, La. - A Shreveport man wanted in connection with a deadly weekend shooting is now in custody.
Police said Curtis S Edwards, 43, surrendered Wednesday to Calcasieu Parish sheriff's deputies in Lake Charles. Shreveport police had issued an arrest warrant for Edwards after identifying him as the suspect in the shooting death of Kurjuan Mingo, 33, at a convenience store in 3600 block of Hollywood Avenue Friday night.
Detectives said Mingo and the Edwards fought over who was going to be next to be served at the cash register. A bystander separated the two, but police said Edwards then pulled a weapon from his waistband and shot Mingo in the head. He was taken to Ochsner LSU Shreveport, where he died a short time later.
The warrant for Edwards charges him with one count of second-degree murder. Bond is set at $450,000.