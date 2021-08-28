SHREVEPORT, La. - The man accused of ramming his car into a Shreveport officer is out of the hospital and facing a long list of charges.
Devin Ned, 21, is booked into the Caddo Correctional Center on ten charges, including attempted first-degree murder, domestic abuse battery and aggravated flight from an officer.
It happened early Thursday in the 1800 block of Missouri Avenue at Lakeshore Drive.
The shooting happened just before 3 a.m. after Shreveport police responded to a call about a suspicious person. Officers found a man matching the description they were given. He drove away as officers approached him, state police spokesman Trooper Jonathan Odom said in a news release.
Officers pursued the man to Missouri Avenue, where he stopped. The man, later identified as Ned, refused commands to get out of his car and hit the accelerator, striking one of the officers, Odom said.
One officer then fired his gun, hitting Ned.
Ned and one officer were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The officer is home from the hospital after suffering only minor injuries.
The officer is on paid administrative leave while the state police conduct their investigation.