WISNER, La. - The suspect wanted in a triple fatal shooting in Shreveport early Thursday morning has been shot and killed by state police in Wisner south of Winnsboro, Louisiana.
State police said Barry Rigsby, 36, was believed to be around an apartment complex after his vehicle was found in a nearby field.
Franklin Parish sheriff's deputies were evacuating residents around 2 p.m. when shots were fired at officers from a vacant apartment.
Deputies then call for a State Police SWAT team.
Once arriving, a reporter for the Franklin Sun said tear gas was fired into the apartment, then several gunshots were heard.
Rigsby was wanted in the shooting death of Adriana Perry Rigsby, 29, wife of the suspect; her son, Xavier Perry, 12, and her brother, Joshua Perry, 18, who lived in the home.
Xavier and Joshua were Caddo Parish students. Xavier was a student at Ridgewood Middle School and Joshua a senior at Booker T. Washington High School.
The relative said Barry ‘Rico’ Rigsby was still living in the home. Xavier was his stepson.
Police say a woman went to the home in the 400 block of West 82nd Street just before 2 a.m. to check on the residents and found the bodies.
Investigator said the shooting was the results of a domestic dispute.
The deaths hit close to home for the KTBS family. The victims were cousins of Elizabeth Polk, KTBS social media journalist.
"We all grew up together. Adrianna, whom I call Bell, was such a free spirit. Always full of laughs and you were sure to have a good time around her," Polk said.
Joshua was getting ready to graduate and was planning his future, Polk said. Xavier, or Zay, was "sooo young and sooo smart. He was always on the honor roll and he played football."
What's worse for the family is that the deaths happened on the day that marks their brother's birthday. Jonathan Perry was murdered in 2015 at the age of 16. He would have been 23 today, Polk said.
"The family is devastated, but we’re trusting in the Lord. We’re going to miss them so much. We were all just together less than 2 weeks ago for their dad’s wedding. Only he will get us through this. We hope and pray for justice for this family," Polk said.
COURT HEARINGS PENDING
Barry Rigsby and Adriana Rigsby were scheduled to appear separately in Caddo District Court Monday for hearings on pending charges. She is charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and he with marijuana possession.
But that’s not all that’s on Barry Rigsby’s record.
His latest arrest was filed Jan. 7 for possession of marijuana. His first criminal offense entered in Caddo court record was in January 2019 for obstruction of justice and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
A motion filed in January joined his case with Adriana Rigsby, who is identified in court records as Adriana Perry or Adrianna Perry. The motion did not explain why their cases were joined, but a separate court filing provided information about the arrest of she and Barry Rigsby.
According to the court documents, Barry Rigsby said he and Adriana Rigsby and a minor child – identified by the officer as their 9-year-old son Xavier Perry -- were riding bikes on 67th Street in Shreveport when Shreveport police Officer Rodney Keaton pursued them, rammed his bike then punched and kicked him. Barry Rigsby said the firearm was found “yards away” from him. He accused the officer of searching him without probable cause.
The officer, however, in his report said Barry Rigsby refused commands to stop and even after wrecking his bike tried to run away. Keaton said as Barry Rigsby was resisting being handcuffed, he managed to grab a small caliber weapon from his clothing and throw it several feet away. He was also tased.
Keaton said Adriana Rigsby picked up one of the bikes and threw it him, hitting him on the right side. Her actions were recorded by civilians and posted to Facebook.
The police report indicates Adriana Rigsby fought with other officers who arrived at the scene. She was arrested on charges of aggravated battery and resisting with force.
She pleaded guilty on Sept. 15 to aggravated battery and was sentenced to pay $5,000 and court costs. The execution of her sentence was deferred until Jan. 7.
Meanwhile, Adriana Rigsby had an arrest for home invasion in 2020 that was dismissed two months ago. But the gun possession charge was pending. She is a convicted felon, having been convicted in Sabine Parish in February 2013 for aggravated second-degree battery.
Barry Rigsby was charged in the same home invasion but ended up pleading guilty in May 2020 to unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling. He was given a three-year suspended sentence and placed on probation.
Barry Rigsby was back in Caddo District Court on Oct. 15 for execution of the sentence, but it was deferred until Jan. 7. Then on Oct. 19, the judge signed an arrest warrant for violation of a court order. The warrant indicates Barry Rigsby left the state in August without permission of his probation officer.
He pleaded guilty on May 17 to resisting an officer in connection with the arrest by Officer Keaton. He was sentenced to pay $500 and court costs. Execution of that sentence too was delayed until Jan. 7.
Barry Rigsby’s rap sheet – included with documents filed in his other cases – reflects arrests from age 17 to 20 – all of which happened in Oregon. Arrests include assault, drug possession and escape. He was convicted of second-degree assault in 2005 and sentenced to three months shy of six years in prison. That conviction is what made it illegal for him to carry a firearm.
His record picks up again in 2013 in Opelousas with arrests for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and illegally carrying of a firearm. He was convicted in February 2016 of attempted possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, given a suspended 7.5-year sentence and placed on probation for three years.