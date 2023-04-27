NACOGDOCHES, Texas -- The man shot and killed by Shreveport police Sunday night was arrested recently in Texas with what police described as a "large quantity of narcotics."
Joseph Dewayne Taylor, 33, was arrested March 15 by Nacogdoches police.
During that bust, police found more than a pound of cocaine and more than 2 pounds of meth in Taylor's vehicle, according to a police report. Police also confiscated oxycodone pills, marijuana, and $2,500 in cash, the report said.
Taylor was charged with two felonies.
The new information comes four days after a Shreveport police officer shot and killed Taylor Sunday during a traffic stop on Mansfield Road.
According to police, officers were struggling with Taylor on the ground. They say he had a gun and at that point one officer fired his weapon, killing Taylor.
Taylor’s family members are asking for answers from Shreveport police.
State police are investigating the shooting.
Taylor was already out on bond and pending prosecution in Caddo District Court for a host of drug and weapons charges stemming from a July arrest in Shreveport. Taylor is a convicted felon. He spent 10 years in prison for attempted armed robbery and three years for being a felon in possession of a firearm.