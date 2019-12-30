SHREVEPORT, La. - Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office has identified the suspect wanted for the Nov. 18 armed robbery of the Wesla Federal Credit Union in south Shreveport.
A warrant has been issued for Troy Donnell Baker, 38. He is 5-10, weighs 210-225 pounds and has brown eyes.
Deputes said his last known address is the 1300 block of Fullilove Drive in Bossier City. He is known to frequent the Jackson Square neighborhood in Bossier City and the Cedar Grove neighborhood in Shreveport.
Detective Vincent Jackson said Baker was dropped off at the credit union before the robbery, then ran on foot after getting an undisclosed amount of cash from the teller.
As he ran from the credit union, he fell repeatedly in the parking lot, dropping money and other evidence along the way.
A judge set Baker's bond at $500,000.