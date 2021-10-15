SHREVEPORT, La. -- Shreveport police have identified Demarcus Mandigo, 21, as the suspected triggerman in a double shooting earlier this month that left two men injured.
Mandigo is wanted for two counts of attempted second-degree murder. A cash reward will be paid for information leading to his arrest
The shooting happened Oct. 6 in the 7100 block of Jewella Avenue.
The injured men were taken to Ochsner LSU Health for treatment. Both are expected to recover, police said.
Investigators have exhausted all efforts to find Mandigo so they are turning to the public for help.
Call SPD at 318-673-7300 Ext. 3 to report his whereabouts.
Those wishing to remain anonymous can go through Caddo Shreveport Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373.