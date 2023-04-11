MINDEN, La. -- Suspect No. 4 in the April 2 shooting at Ewell Park has been arrested in Arkansas.
Jaquez Deontae Burdette, 18, of Shell Street in Dixie Inn, was taken into custody over the weekend by Southern Arkansas University Police. He is charged with four counts of attempted second-degree murder and one count of illegal use of a firearm during a crime of violence.
“They (campus police) received a call Friday morning, saying there were some unwanted people at a college dorm,” said Minden Police Chief Jared McIver. “It was Burdette and two other Minden guys.”
After the shooting, police entered Burdette’s information into NCIC (National Crime Information Center), and discovered Burdette was wanted in the shooting.
“They called us, and we said yes, hold him for us,” McIver said. “He had a couple of firearms on him that were the same caliber as some that were used in the shooting. We don’t know for sure they are the guns. We will have to wait for ballistics.”
McIver said law enforcement is looking for at least three others possible shooters.
Already in custody for the shooting are the following:
- Jamontae Holyfield, 21, of Homer is charged with four counts of attempted second-degree murder and four counts of carjacking. Holyfield allegedly entered a car with persons who were not involved in the shooting and then demanded to be taken to another location.
- Reginald Moore Jr., 19, of Heflin, is charged with four counts of attempted second-degree murder and one count of illegal use of weapons.
- Jaylen Teal, 22, of Minden, is charged with four counts of attempted second-degree murder and one count of illegal use of a weapon during a crime of violence.
Four persons were shot during the permitted event at city-owned Ewell Park. None of the injuries were fatal. McIver said the shooting was gang-related.