HAUGHTON, La- Bossier Sheriff's Office (BSO) Detectives need your help to identify this suspect on surveillance camera who smashed a convenience store window and stole vape products.
According to a BSO news release, a suspect wearing dark-colored pants, a long-sleeved hoodie, and a mask drove up to the Haughton Country Store around 5:30 a.m. on Sunday.
Surveillance video shows the suspect looking through the store windows, grabbing a piece of cement, smashing the window, and stealing vape products. He then runs out of the store and heads north toward Highway 80.
The store was not open at the time.
If you know who the suspect is, call Bossier Crime Stoppers at 318-424-4100.