Suspect sought in Cedar Grove apartment shooting

SHREVEPORT, La. - A person is fighting for their life after an early-morning shooting Saturday at a Shreveport apartment complex.
Just before 2 a.m., Shreveport Police responded to reports of a shooting in the 7200-block of Bernstein Ave. in Cedar Grove.
SPD tells KTBS that an adult victim was shot multiple times in an apartment by an unknown suspect.
The victim was rushed to Ochsner LSU Health with life-threatening injuries.
It's unclear at this time if the victim is male or female.
If you have any information about this shooting, please contact the Shreveport Police.