TEXARKANA, Ark. - The suspect wanted for a fatal shooting surrendered to Texarkana police Friday.
Tandraniqua S. Burris, 28, faces charges of first-degree murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm.
The shooting happened Saturday night in the 300 block of East 49th Street. Officers found two victims with gunshot wounds.
Police said the shooting appeared to be the result of a confrontation in the roadway between a motorist, and Aaron Brown, 33, who was headed into Whiskey River Bar with the second victim and two other friends.
Brown was shot multiple times and was later pronounced dead at St. Michaels Hospital.