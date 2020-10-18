SHREVEPORT, La- The Shreveport Police Department procured a warrant for who they believe is responsible for shooting a man in the head Saturday afternoon on Thornhill Avenue.
Ronnie Pearson, 19, is wanted for Attempted Second Degree Murder, three counts of Illegal Possession of a Firearm, and one count of Possession of Marijuana.
The shooting happened around 2:30 p.m. on Saturday. Officers found a 26-year-old man suffering from multiple life-threatening gunshot wounds. One of the gunshot wounds was in his head.
The victim was taken to Ochsner LSU Health where he is still in critical condition.
If you have any information about where Ronnie Pearson is, contact the Shreveport Police Department at 318-673-6955 or Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373.