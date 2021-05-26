TEXARKANA, Ark. - Police are on the hunt for a woman accused of killing a Chicago, Illinois man whose body was found inside of his apartment Tuesday morning.
According to the Texas Arkansas Police Department, Mahogany Jashe Palmer, 22, of Little Rock, is wanted for capital murder and theft of property over $25,000 in connection with the death of 40-year-old Earnest Jackson.
Jackson was found dead inside the Fox Creek Apartments Tuesday. That's on the 4300 block of County Avenue. TAPD says the apartment manager asked officers to do a welfare check after not hearing or seeing Jackson in about a week.
Palmer is considered to be armed and dangerous.
If anyone has any information related to Jackson’s death, contact the Criminal Investigation Division at (903)-798-3154 or Crime Stoppers at 903-793-STOP (903-793-7867).