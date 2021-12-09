SHEVEPORT, La. - A 31-year-old Shreveport man wanted in Monday's double homicide in the city's Mooretown neighborhood has surrendered to police in Texas.
Jamarcus J. Richardson was booked into the Dallas County Jail Wednesday night in the shooting deaths of D'Angelo Hinton and Teola Booker, both 41.
Hinton and Booker were found dead in a vehicle parked on a vacant lot just off Miles Street near Broadway Avenue. Both had been shot multiple times and were pronounced dead at the scene.
Richardson faces two counts of second-degree murder.
The deaths bring the city's homicide total for 2021 up to 85, one away from the record of 86.