SHREVEPORT, La. - A man is wanted in a shooting that left a woman suffering from a single gun-shot wound Friday.
The shooting happened around 6:30 p.m. The victim was found in her car in the 5900 W. Canal Boulevard. Police don't believe she was shot there, and neighbors say they didn't hear any gunshots in the area. Police are still working on discovering where the woman was shot at.
The woman is in her late 20s, was taken to Ochsner LSU Health in what is described as possibly life-threatening condition.
Jachristopher Spearman was identified as the suspect in the shooting. Spearman is known to carry firearms and should be considered armed and dangerous. He was was last seen driving a 1994 silver Lincoln Town Car.
Anyone with any information regarding his whereabouts is urged to contact Shreveport Police immediately at 318-673-7300 #3. Those wishing to remain anonymous are urged to contact Caddo Shreveport Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373 or submit a tip via their app, P3Tip