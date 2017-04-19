Update: Basham has been caught.
Original Story: Texas DPS troopers are on the hunt for a man who bailed out of a car pulled over for a minor traffic violation.
A trooper tried to pull over the car at around 11 a.m., but the passenger got out and ran off on foot, heading into a wooded area. The driver was questioned and released.
The passenger is identified as 29-year-old Michael Shane Basham from Aledo, Texas, who's wanted on warrants out of Washington state. Troopers are searching for him with the help of K-9 units.
Liberty Eylau Primary School is on lockdown as a precaution.
We'll have more on this developing story as it comes in.