A Shreveport man has been charged in connection with 20 counts of Simple Burglary after investigators learned of his alleged involvement in the crimes.
Carlos Mosley, 33, of the 400 block of Apache Trail in Shreveport, was arrested by Shreveport Police Property Crimes detectives Monday March 27th after their inquiry led them to name Mosley as the suspect they believe committed the burglary of multiple business offices and in east Shreveport during a two month period.
Back on February 28, 2017, authorities were called to a dentist office in the 2000 block of East 70th Street relative to a burglary of the business. During the investigation into the crime, information was gathered suggesting Mosley had been previously spotted numerous times going to businesses along the strip acting in a suspicious manner. During one of the reported instances in January of 2017, witnesses were able to provide officers with a license plate number for a vehicle driven by Mosley. It was later learned that Mosley was seen burglarizing the business but left after realizing he had been spotted. After gathering additional evidence, detectives procured a warrant for the arrest of Mosley charging him with a single count of Simple Burglary for his alleged role in burglary of the dentist office on East 70th Street. Mosley surrendered to authorities after learning of the warrant for his arrest. Upon being taken into police custody, Mosley was transported to Shreveport Police headquarters where he was interviewed by case investigators. Following subsequent interviews with Mosley, it was discovered he had been responsible for an additional 19 other burglaries of medical facilities and local businesses in Caddo Parish. Mosley has also been linked to additional crimes of similar nature in Bossier Parish as well. Following his arrest, Mosley was booked into the Shreveport City Jail. A list of those burglaries allegedly committed by Mosey are as follows: Regional Urology, Willis Knighton South, CH Robinson Worldwide, Edward Jones Investments, Office of Dr. Jacque Labarre, Lois Hughes, United Title, Ameriprise Financial, Rick Zachary, Charles Schwab, Diamond Realty, Pierremont Title, Neel Schaffer, LA Home Care, Level Four Wealth, Lori Stratton, Supply America, Karen Nyman Services and Willis Knighton Pierremont.