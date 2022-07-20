LOGANSPORT, La. -- A man suspected of robbing a bank in Logansport Wednesday morning didn't go far and is now in custody.
Sheriff Jayson Richardson said the robbery suspect was arrested on Vance Street, which is about six blocks away from Progressive Bank in Logansport. The robbery was reported around 9 a.m., and deputies had the suspect in custody by 10:30 a.m.
The alleged robber went into the bank and passed a note to the teller demanding money. He left with about $2,000, most of which was recovered when the man was arrested, Richardson said.
The suspect was in a pickup truck with his last name, Fisher, on the window.
Additional details with his full name, age and charges will be released soon, the sheriff said.