SHREVEPORT, La. – Shreveport police either have arrested, identified or are actively searching for suspects in the 14 homicides recorded in the city so far this year.
Eleven actual arrests have been made. Arrest warrants have been issued for two suspected gunmen. And suspects have been identified but not arrested in two cases as the investigations undergo review by the district attorney prior to submission to a grand jury.
Here’s a list of the homicides and the status of arrests, warrants or review:
- Christopher Lee, 43, killed on Jan. 1. An active warrant has been issued for a suspect whose name has not been released.
- Tony C. Ebarb, 16, killed on Jan. 2. His father and younger brother were originally arrested for negligent homicide; however, the charges were dismissed after the grand jury declined to indict them.
- Jacobe T. Hayes, 22, killed on Jan. 6. A suspect has been identified but the case is pending review by the District Attorney’s Office.
- Jermond L. Houston, 25, killed on Jan. 20. Noel Deon Garner, 27, is charged with second-degree murder.
- De’Anthony Walker, 17, killed on Jan. 27. Three 16-year-olds are charged with second-degree murder. Their names will only be released if their cases are transferred to adult court.
- Qwan Jones, 15, killed on Feb. 6. A 17-year-old is charged with second-degree murder. His name will only be released if his case is transferred to adult court.
- Shaundowian Whitehead, 27, killed on Feb. 7. Jacorion C. Robinson, 19, is charged with second-degree murder.
- Jaqorius D’Sean Willis, 24, killed on Feb. 14. A suspect has been identified but the case is pending review by the District Attorney’s Office.
- Jermond Lewis, 41, killed on Feb. 15. Romullus Noyes, 22, is charged with second-degree murder.
- Roderick D. Walker, 29, killed on Feb. 15. Damion Sherfield, 20, is charged with second-degree murder.
- Tomel T. Henry, 30, killed on Feb. 16. An arrest warrant for second-degree murder has been issued for Archille Holmes Jr., 27.
- Regmond Mitchell, 25, killed on Feb. 17. Ernie Campbell, 38, is charged with second-degree murder.
- Devin Myers, 17, killed on March 3. Shamichael Pearson, 18, is charged with second-degree murder.
- Taurean Coleman, killed on March 7. Andre Gladney, 18, is charged with second-degree murder.
Police ask anyone with information on the whereabouts of Lee or Holmes to call 318-673-6955. Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact Caddo Shreveport Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373.