Suspects sought after downtown Shreveport shooting leaves two in hospital

SHREVEPORT, La. - Two men are recovering at Ochsner LSU Health after gunfire erupted in downtown Shreveport early Saturday morning.
Shreveport Police responded to a shots fired call just before 4:30 A.M. at the intersection of North Spring Street and Texas Street.
When officers arrived on the scene they discovered several spent shell casings, broken glass and projectiles in the roadway.
Details are scarce at the moment, but Shreveport Police tell KTBS that two male victims arrived at Ochsner LSU Health just before 5 A.M. suffering from gunshot wounds.
After officers made contact with the victims, they quickly determined that the two incidents were related.
There were no witnesses or surveillance footage available and neither of the victims are cooperating with the investigation.
The condition of the two male victims is unknown at this time.
SPD currently has no suspects at the moment while the shooting remains under investigation.