Over 10 business burglaries in one area over the course of a week, and the culprits still on the streets.
Southern Maid Donuts, Sam's Eatery, Thai and Japanese Kitchen, and a number of other businesses around Mansfield Road were burglarized Sunday through Tuesday of this week.
The suspects came in through windows or broke glass doors, and stole everything from money - to cars. Some businesses, like Thai and Japanese Kitchen, and Sam's Eatery were broken in to twice in the past week.
"They threw a brick though our door," said Tammy Howell, a cashier at Sam's Eatery. "We're having to pay out of pocket to fix our doors, and they broke our register so we had to get a new register."
Business owners around Mansfield Road want answers.
"As a business community we are definitely very concerned about not only with what is taking place, but what is the city's position and what are they are going to do about eliminating this," said John Lorick of the Southern Hills Business Association.
The Shreveport Police Department said they upped patrols in the area following the incidents.
"Typically when something happens, criminals pay attention," said Corporal Marcus Hines, Public Information Officer for SPD. "And if we're not there at every waking moment, they may seize the opportunity to try to vandalize or burglarize a business."
Regardless, members of the business community want to see action.
"We're not going to solve these issues by having a kumbayah and lets sit down and talk about it because you're talking to the good people," said Lorick.
Some of business owners say if these instances continue it could severely hurt them in the long run. In the meantime, many are amping up their security system - one business going as far as hiring an off-duty SPD officer to patrol overnight.
The Shreveport Police Department issued the following statement following the crimes:
Back on April 18, 2017, Shreveport Police Property Crimes detectives were called to investigate the burglaries of the Valero convenience store, Zaxby’s restaurant and Summer Grove Automotive, all located between the 9200 and 9600 block of Mansfield Road. It is believed the burglaries occurred at some point during the previous evening. Amid authorities probe of the incidents, video surveillance was obtained from the impacted businesses, revealing images of the persons suspected of the crimes. The criminals could be observed making entry into the business and removing items from within.
During the ordeal, thieves stole two vehicles, a 2012 silver Dodge, Crew Cab pickup truck, along with a 2005 burgundy Pontiac Grand Prix, bearing Louisiana license plate numbers C33642 and DV31926 respectively. Police investigators have attached images of the stolen truck and the persons suspected of taking it for the purposes of identifying those responsible for the crime. Anyone with information about these crimes are asked to contact Crimestoppers at (318) 673-7373 or visit their website at www.lockemup.org