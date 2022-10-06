SHREVEPORT, La. -- A Shreveport attorney facing more than 250 counts of pornography involving juveniles remains in custody pending a review of some of the images that resulted in his recent re-arrest.
A hearing was held Thursday on the state’s motion to revoke the $100,000 bond set for Brian D. Smith, 68, who is accused of possessing 256 pornographic images involving juveniles. Smith's defense requested additional time to allow the Bossier City Marshal’s office to review the four most recent images to determine whether they were recently obtained or were from an old source that resulted in his original arrest in February for possessing 252 such images.
The Caddo Parish District Attorney's office objected to the defense’s request and asked that the original bond be revoked immediately. However, District Judge Chris Victory granted the additional review time over prosecutors' objections. A new bond hearing is reset for 9:30 a.m. Nov. 10.
Following initial investigation by the Louisiana Attorney General's Internet Crimes Against Children task force that resulted in his original arrest by the Bossier City Marshal's office, Smith was re-arrested Monday after a weekly inspection of a court-approved laptop for his business use resulted in the discovery of four additional images. They form the basis for the requested investigation.
Smith, who is suspended from the bar, is being prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Kodie K. Smith. He is defended by Dhu Thompson.