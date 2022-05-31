MINDEN, La. - A suspicious suitcase found Tuesday on the front steps of the Webster Parish Courthouse has been rendered safe.
The Bossier City Fire Department’s bomb squad x-rayed the package, and reportedly detonated it in the street. It is still unknown what was in the suitcase.
Minden police have taken over the investigation.
Evacuation orders have been lifted and the westbound lane in front of the courthouse is the only street still closed at this point.
The courthouse was scheduled to re-opened by noon.
Louisiana State Police Hazmat and the Department of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms (ATF) are still on the scene.