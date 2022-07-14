NATCHITOCHES, La. -- The possible heat-related death of an archaeological worker Monday in the Kisatchie National Forest isn't the only call Natchitoches Parish sheriff's deputies have made in recent days attributed to scorching temperatures.
Saturday, deputies rescued a Provencal man who suffered from heat exhaustion while searching for arrowheads near the Flora community, the sheriff's office said. And that's prompting a reminder from deputies to take precautions during the extreme heat conditions that have hit the area.
Fortunately, rescuers got to Johnny Stewart, 40, in time to administer aid even though he was showing symptoms of heat exhaustion.
The search for Stewart started just after noon Saturday when deputies got a call from a couple checking their deer lease about a vehicle appearing to be abandoned in the woods off Old Bayou Blue Road. The couple, Jessie and Rebecca Greer, gave Deputy D. Caballero a ride a couple of miles deep in the woods, where he found a Toyota Camry that appeared to have been there for an extended period of time. Food and a cellphone were inside.
More deputies arrived to search the area but no one was located. Deputies eventually tracked down the vehicle's owner in Shreveport, who told them she sold the car to Stewart.
They then connected with Stewart's girlfriend, who said she last heard from him at 2:30 a.m. and he was lost in the woods looking for arrowheads.
Four hours had passed since the car was located. Weather conditions -- the head index at the time was near 114 -- prompted authorities to grow concerned about Stewart's well-being so more deputies responded to the scene and began calling out his name as they re-entered the thickly wooded area.
Soon, they heard a faint response from Stewart and found him. He was lying down and had taken off most of this clothes. He was confused, his speech was slurred and he couldn't complete sentences when asked questions, deputies said.
Lt. B. Smith arrived with the Greers -- Rebecca Greer is a registered nurse -- and they began working their way through the woods with ice and water to provide aid to Stewart. Smith and Jessie Greer then went back to retrieve the Greers' UTV so they could transport Stewart to a waiting EMS unit on the road. He was taken to Natchitoches Regional Medical Center for treatment.
Stewart told his rescuers he did get lost while looking for arrowheads then became overwhelmed by the heat.
Two days later, Kaylen Eileen Gehrke, 24, died not too far away in the national forest while working in the heat. It was her first day on the job.
Sheriff Stuart Wright commended Deputy Caballero, Lt. Robertson, Lt. Smith and the Greer family in their response, the ability to recognize that something was not right at the scene, following up on it then showing their compassion to others when Stewart was in need of immediate need of help.
"Outstanding job to each of you," Wright said.
-----
Natchitoches deputies and the National Weather Service remind the public heat-related illnesses are one of the leading causes of death.
Tips to remember:
- Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.
- Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.
- Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening.
- Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke.
- Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible.
- To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air-conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
- Heat stroke is an emergency. Call 911.