With many of us out and about this weekend, doing some last minute shopping....some local travel tidbits to tell you about.
The I-220 interchange, on-ramps and exits, at Swan Lake Road in Bossier City are back open again. They were closed in November for the road widening project. DOTD made the official re-opening announcement on Friday. And, it's a good thing because, when KTBS camera's were there this morning a big backup and lots of traffic at the interchange. A tractor-trailer overturned on 220 Saturday morning, so traffic was diverted off at Swan Lake for a couple hours. Everything was back open and traffic was flowing freely by mid-morning.